MP Assembly polls 2018: 'Corruption ruined nation when Cong was in power'

Bhopal, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he used the "bitter medicine" of demonetisation to bring back money into banking system and to give "proper treatment to deep-rooted corruption system" in the country.

Addressing a poll rally in in Jhabua for the November 28 Assembly elections, Modi also said his government has so far disbursed loans to 14 crore people, 'that too without guarantee', under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Also Read | Sitaram Kesri was removed as Congress chief for Sonia Gandhi, says PM Modi

Remember the time when Congress was in power here in Madhya Pradesh, what was the condition of people? Madhya Pradesh does not deserve a government which never thinks about the state's welfare

Corruption had ruined the nation when Congress was in power. To tackle it, we are constantly making efforts and impact is clearly visible. Through technology, we are bringing transparency in the entire system

On 'housing for all', Modi said, "My dream is to provide 'pucca' houses to everyone in the country by 2022. We have so far given keys of such houses to 1.25 crore people".

(with PTI inputs)

Know all about Narendra Modi