  • search

MP Assembly polls 2018: 'Corruption ruined nation when Cong was in power'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he used the "bitter medicine" of demonetisation to bring back money into banking system and to give "proper treatment to deep-rooted corruption system" in the country.

    MP Assembly polls 2018: Corruption ruined nation when Cong was in power
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a poll rally in in Jhabua for the November 28 Assembly elections, Modi also said his government has so far disbursed loans to 14 crore people, 'that too without guarantee', under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

    Also Read | Sitaram Kesri was removed as Congress chief for Sonia Gandhi, says PM Modi

    Remember the time when Congress was in power here in Madhya Pradesh, what was the condition of people? Madhya Pradesh does not deserve a government which never thinks about the state's welfare

    Corruption had ruined the nation when Congress was in power. To tackle it, we are constantly making efforts and impact is clearly visible. Through technology, we are bringing transparency in the entire system

    On 'housing for all', Modi said, "My dream is to provide 'pucca' houses to everyone in the country by 2022. We have so far given keys of such houses to 1.25 crore people".

    (with PTI inputs)

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Read more about:

    narendra modi corruption madhya pradesh assembly elections congress Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue