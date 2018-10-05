MP Assembly poll to be held in Nov? Govt official’s tweet upsets Congress

Bhopal, Oct 5: Will the schedule for the 2018 Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh be announced on Friday, October 5? The Opposition Congress is feeling restless over the issue more because of a tweet which was posted from the official Twitter handle of the commissioner of Sagar, a district of the central Indian state, on October 1.

The tweet said that the Assembly election in the state will be held next month, i.e., November. The Opposition Congress was not happy with this and its RTI cell lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, Naidunia reported.

विधानसभा निर्वाचन 2018 शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 4 अक्टूबर को l विधानसभा निर्वाचन 2018 आगामी माह में सम्पन्न किया जायेगा। — Sagar Commissioner (@sagarcomisioner) October 1, 2018

It said that when the poll commission itself has not made any announcement so far, how could an official was doing the same. In his defence, Sagar Commissioner Manohar Dubey said that a programme was supposed to be held on October 4 to educate 10 lakh voters about voting awareness.

Final date for Telangana voters' list publication is Oct 9

Citing sources, Naidunia said the final publication date of the voters' list in Telengana is October 9. Telangana may also go to the polls along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh this year end. It is being expected that the model code of conduct will come into force after October 9. However, it is also being said that Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawal is leaving for Manila and will be back on October 12 and the dates of elections will be announced officially thereafter.