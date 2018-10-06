MP: Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' from Indore today

Indore, Oct 6: Amit Shah will inaugurate the party's Maha-Jansampark Abhiyan (mass contact drive) from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The campaign, which will continue till 8 October, is aimed at reaching out to voters across the state where Assembly polls are due this year-end. He will also meet party workers of Indore and Ujjain regions.

['Welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Congress', says Amit Shah]

'Shah will on Saturday address a workers meeting in Ujjain, a mega Scheduled Tribes meeting in Jhabua and farmers meet in Jawara of Ratlam district. The idea is to tell people what the BJP has done for the state's development,' a party spokesman said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state party president Rakesh Singh will accompany Shah during all these programmes, the spokesman added.

[BJP insulting Sardar Patel with 'Made in China' statue, says Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah hits back]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had kicked off the Madhya Pradesh election campaign with a party workers convention (Karyakarta Mahakumbh) on 26 September on Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary at Jamboori Maidan Bhopal. State BJP claimed around 8 lakhs party workers and office-bearers had gathered for the event and it has been entered in the World Book of Records (WBR).