MP: Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' from Indore today

    Indore, Oct 6: Amit Shah will inaugurate the party's Maha-Jansampark Abhiyan (mass contact drive) from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The campaign, which will continue till 8 October, is aimed at reaching out to voters across the state where Assembly polls are due this year-end. He will also meet party workers of Indore and Ujjain regions.

    'Shah will on Saturday address a workers meeting in Ujjain, a mega Scheduled Tribes meeting in Jhabua and farmers meet in Jawara of Ratlam district. The idea is to tell people what the BJP has done for the state's development,' a party spokesman said.

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state party president Rakesh Singh will accompany Shah during all these programmes, the spokesman added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had kicked off the Madhya Pradesh election campaign with a party workers convention (Karyakarta Mahakumbh) on 26 September on Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary at Jamboori Maidan Bhopal. State BJP claimed around 8 lakhs party workers and office-bearers had gathered for the event and it has been entered in the World Book of Records (WBR).

