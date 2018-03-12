MP: After over 35 hours, 4-year-old boy rescued by Army from borewell in Dewas

A 4-year-old boy who fell down into a 110-feet-deep borewell in Dewas district, about 150 kilometers west of Bhopal, for more than 35 hours, was rescued on Sunday night. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The incident happened when Roshan, son of a farm labourer Bhim Singh of Umriya village in Dewas district fell into the borewell while he was playing in the area around noon on Saturday.

The borewell where the boy fell had been dug in the farm of one Hiralal a few weeks back. The rescue operation started about 1 pm and continued throughout Saturday night and finally concluded around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.