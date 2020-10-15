MP: 7 die mysteriously in 12 hours; CM orders probe

Bhopal, Oct 15: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered a probe into the case of the deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after as many as seven labourers mysteriously died in a span of about 12 hours on Wednesday.

However, according to the state police, the people died allegedly consuming an intoxicant called 'potali', which is a local produced ginger liquor.

The bodies were found at different locations and at different timings in the temple town.

Two were found serious ill rushed to the district hospital, said police.

Those admitted to the hospital identified as Babloo Yadav, 40, a resident of Dani gate and Badrilal, 65, a resident of Chhatri Chowk Sarai in Ujjain city told the police that they had bought 'potali' from a man named Shankar in Kaharwadi area and that most of labourers bought the intoxicant from there.

The two died in the district hospital in the evening, according to Khara Kuan police.

The Ujjain Police have initiated a probe and sent the viscera samples of the deceased for lab tests that would help ascertain the cause of the deaths.

In early months of 2020, the state witnessed another mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl who fell unconscious under unknown circumstances in her school. Both police and her family members were clueless about how she died. Police said the girl's body had turned blue near the ears, face and other body parts.