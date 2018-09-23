  • search

MP: 6 held including for raping, burning foetus of deaf and mute girl at shelter home in Gwalior

By
    Gwalior, Sep 23: Six people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities at a shelter home in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

    A security guard allegedly raped the 24-year-old repeatedly for months before she was forced to undergo an abortion. The foetus was allegedly burnt to destroy the evidence.

    The incident came to light when the district office of Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Department received complaint.

    The victim's roommate, who is also visually and hearing impaired, told police, with the help of an interpreter, that watchman Sahab Singh Gurjar had allegedly raped the woman repeatedly for over two months.

    Thereafter, the department officials informed the police about the matter.

    The accused have been charged under include 376 (rape), 312 (causing miscarriage), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman's consent), and 120 (criminal conspiracy).

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
