MP: 25 BSF personnel among 618 COVID-19 cases found in Indore district in one day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Indore, Jan 08: At least 25 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were among the 618 new coronavirus cases reported in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

    Representational Image

    "During the last 24 hours, 618 new patients of COVID-19 including 25 BSF personnel were found in Indore. They are asymptomatic,” said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya.

    The CMHO said that the infected BSF personnel have been isolated in a COVID-19 care centre and their health is fine. Saitya further said that this care centre can accommodate 1,200 COVID-19 patients while hospitals in the city have a capacity of 10,000 beds.

    He added that most of the patients are recovering without hospitalisation. According to the health department, 1,56,151 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the worst-hit Indore district since March 24, 2020.

    Of them, 1,397 have died during treatment. COVID-19 cases are rising steadily in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, the state recorded 1,319 new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 7,97,715, as per health officials.

    X