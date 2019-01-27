MP: 2-year-old child who fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Singrauli; rescued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Jan 27: A two-year-old child on Sunday fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Kerhar village of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has been rescued on Friday. The boy has been identified as Aditya Kushwah.

It is learnt that the boy allegedly slipped into the deep borewell while playing outside his house. A rescue operation was conducted and the boy was successfully rescued.

Visuals from the site of rescue operation shows a crane digging carefully widening the area surrounding the deepwell, in order to create space for the rescue workers to move inside and bring back the child.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a mining tragedy in Meghalaya, where 15 individuals have died after getting trapped into rat-holes.