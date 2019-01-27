  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    MP: 2-year-old child who fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Singrauli; rescued

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Jan 27: A two-year-old child on Sunday fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Kerhar village of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has been rescued on Friday. The boy has been identified as Aditya Kushwah.

    MP: 2-year-old child who fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Singrauli; rescued
    MP: 2-year-old child who fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Singrauli; rescued.ANI Image

    It is learnt that the boy allegedly slipped into the deep borewell while playing outside his house. A rescue operation was conducted and the boy was successfully rescued.

    Visuals from the site of rescue operation shows a crane digging carefully widening the area surrounding the deepwell, in order to create space for the rescue workers to move inside and bring back the child.

    The incident comes in the backdrop of a mining tragedy in Meghalaya, where 15 individuals have died after getting trapped into rat-holes.

    Read more about:

    borewell rescue operations madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue