MP: 16-year-old rape victim carries aborted foetus in plastic bag to SP's office

A 16-year-old Dalit minor girl has alleged that she was gang-raped for months and forcibly made to abort her five-month-old foetus, which she brought in a bag to the superintendent of police's office in Madhya Pradesh Satna district.

It is learnt that the girl was repeatedly raped for months by two men. She learned of her pregnancy after acute stomach pain, but had no one to turn to.

The victim then along with her mother were going to the hospital which was hindered by the rapist and his aides. They then de-boarded them from the auto, and took them to a doctor's house, where the foetus was aborted forcefully.

The victim was later handed over the foetus in a bag and asked her to 'throw it in a nullah'. She was however threatened with dire consequences if she spoke.

Meanwhile, various case under rape, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, SC/ST act (Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989), arms act and other sections have been registered against the accused.

