MP: 12 dead after consuming spurious liquor

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Morena, Jan 12: At least 12 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

As per preliminary reports, some villagers consumed a white coloured liquor, Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.

"On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor," he said.

Eight others fell seriously ill and they were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come, the official said.