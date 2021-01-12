YouTube
    MP: 11 dead after consuming spurious liquor

    Morena, Jan 12: At least 11 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh''s Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

    As per preliminary reports, some villagers consumed a white coloured liquor, Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.

    MP: 11 dead after consuming spurious liquor
    Representational Image

    "On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor," he said.

    4 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP; CM Yogi orders strict action

    Eight others fell seriously ill and they were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

    The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come, the official said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 10:46 [IST]
