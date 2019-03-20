  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, Mar 20: The Election Commission has banned screening of movies starring Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Sumalatha on Doordarshan until the polls in Mandya are over.

    The order was issued by deputy commissioner and returning officer of the Mandya Parliamentary seat N Manjushree.

    Movies starring Kumaraswamy’s son, Sumalatha Ambareesh banned on Doordarshan

    Nikhil is the son of Karnataka chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy, while Sumalatha is the wife of the late Ambareesh.

    Also Read | Mandya Lok Sabha: Sumalatha Ambareesh to contest as Independent candidate

    The order clarified that the order would not be applicable to private channels and theatres. Mandya votes on April 18 in the second phase of polling.

    Sumalatha decided to contest as an independent and is likely to get the backing of the BJP. Moreover several local Congress leaders are miffed that the seat was given to Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil who is contesting on a JD(S) ticket.

    Sumalatha is hoping to win the seat and is banking on the sympathy wave following the death of her husband, who was a three time MP and one time MLA from the constituency.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
