Movie on surgical strike, political biopics line up for release ahead 2019 elections

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Bollywood and regional film industries are all set to make the best out of the political situation in the country as we are into election year. Four movies all set hit the screens in January, one in February and a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to start filming.

The biopics are based on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and Manmohan Singh who was prime minister from 2004 to 2014. Uri: The Surgical Strike- is not a biopic nut based 2016 Indian Army's controversial surgical strikes.

N.T.R: Kathanayakudu

N.T.R. Kathanayakudu is a Telugu biographical film based on the life of N. T. Rama Rao, produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna (son of NTR), Sai Korrapati Ranganatha, Vishnu Induri under NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Vibri Media banners and directed by Krish. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as his father N. T. Rama Rao, Vidya Balan in Basavatarakam's role as a debut in Telugu. and music is composed by M. M. Keeravani. The film has a sequel, N.T.R: Mahanayakudu that will showcase the political journey of N. T. Rama Rao

The film began on 29 March 2018 at Ramakrishna Cine Studios, Hyderabad. Nandamuri Balakrishna dressed up as Duryodhana and started with his father's famous dialogue Yemantive Yemantive from the movie Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977). Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gave clap and K. Raghavendra Rao directed the first shot. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Veteran actress Jamuna, Allu Aravind, Dr. Rajashekar, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Boyapati Srinu several industry stalwarts have graced the occasion.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

This is not a biopic but based on the 2016 Indian Army's controversial surgical strikes on Azad Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack. The movie written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. It is set for a theatrical release on 11 January 2019. Uri was announced by producer Ronnie Screwvala after one year of the surgical strike in September 2017. The film directed by debutant Aditya Dhar starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam. The director said that the film is "the story of what was imagined to have happened in those eleven days."

The Accidental Prime Minister

Even before the release, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is in legal hurdles. A plea to ban the trailer was quashed by the Delhi High Court. Also, Muzaffarpur court ordered FIR against lead actor Anupam Kher for allegedly lampooning several public figures in the movie. The movie based on 2014 memoir by Sanjay Baru, then media adviser to former PM Manmohan Singh. The film directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. It was produced by the Bohra Bros under Rudra Production (UK), in association with Jayantilal Gada under the banner of Pen India Limited. It stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promoted the trailer through their official twitter account. Reacting to this, a Congress spokesperson alleged that the film was "political propaganda". Upon the release of the trailer, the Congress party's Maharashtra youth wing in a letter to the producers of the films raised objections to the "incorrect presentation of the facts" and demanded a special screening of the film. They later withdrew the order, intending to not publicize the film.

Thackeray

Thackeray is an upcoming bilingual biographical film written and directed by Abhijit Panse, made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. Following the life of Bal Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the eponymous person and Amrita Rao as his wife. Thackeray is scheduled for release on 25 January 2019, the 93rd birthday of Bal Thackeray. The official trailer was released on 26th December 2018. In one of the articles, Mid-day Mumbai mention about the trailer to the Biopic of the magnanimous politician Bal Thackeray is impactful.

Yatra

Yatra (English: Journey) is an upcoming Telugu-language biographical film about former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (2004 to 2009). The film is written and directed by Mahi V. Raghav and stars Malayalam actor Mammootty as YSR. The film is scheduled to be released on 8 February 2019. By early January 2018, the producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under their banner 70MM Entertainments had registered the title Yatra, while director Mahi V. Raghav was at the final phase of scripting. Principal photography commenced on 20 June 2018 at Saradhi Studios, Hyderabad.

Narendra Modi biopic

The first poster of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic was released, days after it was announced that Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi would be donning the role of PM Modi in the movie. The movie is titled "PM Narendra Modi". The poster features Vivek Oberoi with prosthetics, makeup and grey hair and beard wearing a kurta. The first poster of "PM Narendra Modi" was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today in Mumbai. The movie is going to be released in 23 languages across India.