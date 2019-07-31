For Quick Alerts
Motor Vehicles Bill passed: Here are the new traffic fines you should know
India
New Delhi, July 31: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 15. The amendments proposed by the government to the existing Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 essentially focus on improving road safety.
Rajya Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill with 108 votes in favour and 13 against. The bill was approved in Lok Sabha on July 23. The bill aims to bring more discipline on roads by tightening motor vehicle rules and regulations.
New Traffic Fines: Proposed changes (in brackets - section)
|Offence/Section
|Old Fine
|New Fine (Proposed)
|General (177)
|Rs.100
|Rs 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs.100
|Rs 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs. 200
|Rs 500
|Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)
|Rs.500
|Rs 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180)
|Rs.1000
|Rs 5000
|Driving without licence (181)
|Rs.500
|Rs 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs. 500
|Rs 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
|New
|Rs 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs.400
|
Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 forMedium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs.1,000
|Upto Rs 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs .2000
|Rs 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs. 500
|Rs 5,000
|Vehicle without permit (192A)
|Upto Rs.5000
|Upto Rs 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193)
|New
|Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|N.A.
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs 100
|Rs 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs 100
|2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|New
|Rs 10,000
|Driving without insuarance (196)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 2,000
|Offences by Juveniles (199)
|New
|Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
|Power of officers to impound documents (206)
|N.A.
|Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)
|N.A.
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section