  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motley group of the Left leaning activists behind JNU violence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: There is a motley group of Left-leaning activists drawn from art, literature and Bollywood, lapsed academicians and failed politicians, who can't win a municipal poll but are ideological mercenaries. Backed by opposition parties, they are the ones fomenting trouble on campuses, BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya said.

    His statement comes in the backdrop of the Left blaming the ABVP for the violence at JNU on Sunday night.

    Motley group of the Left leaning activists behind JNU violence
    PTI Image

    Malviya questioned the presence of several opposition leaders at the JNU. How come Left activists who are neither students nor professors of JNU always land up at the campus every time violence breaks out, he further said.

    Reminded me of the 26/11 attack: Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence

    The BJP also blamed the attack on the forces of anarchy. "We strongly condemn the violence on the JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education," the BJP said on its official Twitter handle.

    The ABVP said that the members of Left Unity have been trying to disrupt the process of registration for the new session in Jawaharlal Nehru University and have forced a lockdown for the last two days across various centres of the University.

    The member students of ABVP protested against their disruption of the Internet today, after which they were attacked by the members of Left Unity. Many ABVP members were injured in this attack by the Left Unity, a note read.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, JANUARY 6th, 2020...

      Durgesh Kumar, President, ABVP JNU unit said "JNUSU and Left Student Organisations have been resorting to violence on a regular basis and have harmed the common students of the University. The attack on ABVP today shows the violent side of these organisations. Left cannot intimidate students through violence. We request the administration to take action to stop such violent acts."

      HRD Ministry meets JNU officials, VC Jagadesh Kumar skips the meeting

      Manish Jangid, Secretary, ABVP JNU unit said "The left hijacked the office of Communication and Information System on Saturday, disrupting the Internet facilities across JNU. This also disrupted the registration process and studies. When the security guards of the University tried to reason with them they were also beaten up by left goons," he also said.

      More ABVP News

      Read more about:

      abvp jnu violence

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue