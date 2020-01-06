Motley group of the Left leaning activists behind JNU violence

New Delhi, Jan 06: There is a motley group of Left-leaning activists drawn from art, literature and Bollywood, lapsed academicians and failed politicians, who can't win a municipal poll but are ideological mercenaries. Backed by opposition parties, they are the ones fomenting trouble on campuses, BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya said.

His statement comes in the backdrop of the Left blaming the ABVP for the violence at JNU on Sunday night.

Malviya questioned the presence of several opposition leaders at the JNU. How come Left activists who are neither students nor professors of JNU always land up at the campus every time violence breaks out, he further said.

The BJP also blamed the attack on the forces of anarchy. "We strongly condemn the violence on the JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education," the BJP said on its official Twitter handle.

The ABVP said that the members of Left Unity have been trying to disrupt the process of registration for the new session in Jawaharlal Nehru University and have forced a lockdown for the last two days across various centres of the University.

The member students of ABVP protested against their disruption of the Internet today, after which they were attacked by the members of Left Unity. Many ABVP members were injured in this attack by the Left Unity, a note read.

Durgesh Kumar, President, ABVP JNU unit said "JNUSU and Left Student Organisations have been resorting to violence on a regular basis and have harmed the common students of the University. The attack on ABVP today shows the violent side of these organisations. Left cannot intimidate students through violence. We request the administration to take action to stop such violent acts."

Manish Jangid, Secretary, ABVP JNU unit said "The left hijacked the office of Communication and Information System on Saturday, disrupting the Internet facilities across JNU. This also disrupted the registration process and studies. When the security guards of the University tried to reason with them they were also beaten up by left goons," he also said.