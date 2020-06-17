  • search
    Motherly touch by police woman calms baby on train

    Ranchi, June 17: A woman police officer, who fetched milk from her home for a four-month-old baby travelling in a Shramik Special train, has drawn applauds on social media.

    Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force, Sushila Badaik, was on duty when the Bengaluru-Gorakhpur train reached Hatia railway station.

    Motherly touch by police woman calms baby on train
    Image Courtesy: @mannkibaat

    A woman passenger informed the ASI that her baby was hungry.

    60 lakh migrants ferried at cost of Rs 600 per person on Shramik Specials: Railways

    Badaik went home by her two-wheeler, fetched a bottle of warm milk and handed it over to the woman, identified as Mehrunisha, who was returning home to Madhubani.

    "The baby was crying, and I rushed to fetch milk," a railway official quoted the ASI as saying about the incident that occurred on Sunday.

    Hailing the Good Samaritan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: 'Proud of ASI Sushila Badaik as her action showed humanity and commitment'.

    The tweet @Mann Ki Baat Updates also tagged a headline of the motherly gesture on Tuesday.

    The Ministry of Railways also posted a video of the news clip in its twitter handle.

    Read more about:

    ministry of railways police

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
