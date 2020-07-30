Mother tongue to be a medium of instruction in schools till Class 5: Govt

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: As per the new National Education Policy, mother tongue/home language/regional language will be a medium of instruction till at least Class 5, and preferably till Class 8.

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy, a vision document to guide country's education blueprint.

    Further, according to the Policy, the board examination will be low stakes and based on knowledge application.

    Union Cabinet approves new education policy: What is NEP 2020

    Meanwhile, Sanskrit will be offered at all school levels and higher education as option.

      Also, board exams will be low stakes and test actual knowledge instead of rote learning and report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements.

      School children, through the policy, will be given increased flexibility and choice of subjects to study, particularly in secondary school - including subjects in physical education, the arts and crafts, and vocational skills.

      The approval of the nearly 400-page document paves the way for the restructuring of school education from the current 10+2 model to 5+3+3+4 covering ages 3-18 and renaming the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development to Education Ministry.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
