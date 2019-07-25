Mother Teresa's assistant in Kolkata dies after street attack in Wales

South Wales, July 25: Mother Teresa's former assistant has died from injuries he sustained following an alleged attack in in Swansea city centre.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, worked across the world for humanitarian causes - including as a special assistant for Mother Theresa in Kolkata.

But Mark died in hospital after allegedly being attacked in a pub in Swansea, south Wales.

His family said he "believed in empowering others to help themselves and improve their circumstances".

In a tribute they said: "Mark Bloomfield built a legacy that will continue to live on in the countless lives that he encountered.

"In India, he organised free cataract surgery camps and founded schools that gave rare access to education for girls. In Africa, he helped preserve wild game by introducing ultralight aircraft to combat the onslaught of poachers, " his family stated.

"He will be remembered for all of this and more by his mother and three siblings," laments his kins while saying this.

Mark, originally from Stratford Upon Avon, was allegedly attacked on Thursday afternoon in the Full Moon pub in Swansea. He died in hospital on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to Mark's death and two other people, a 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were arrested and released under investigation.

South Wales Police are investigating the incident linked to his death and are appealing for information.