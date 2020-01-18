Mother beaten to death by daughter's alleged molesters

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kanpur, Jan 18: In a shocking incident a 40-year-old woman died at hospital in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening after facing assault by six men who allegedly molested her teenage daughter in 2018.

Reportedly, the deceased was the mother of teenage girl who was allegedly molested by six men in 2018. A week earlier, the family of the decesed and her daughter were assaulted at their home in the city, allegedly by the same men who had managed to get bail in the original molestation case.

Among the six accused, four who were arrested in 2018 are- Abid, Mintu, Mahboob, Chaand Babu, Jameel and Firoz. All of them were accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl, but unfortunately all the accused got bail from a local court.

According to the police, a week earlier, the accused barged into the house of the minor girl and asked the family to withdraw the case. As the family refused to do so, they were thrashed, and the girl's mother and another woman relative had both been admitted to a city hospital where on Friday the 40-year-old mother of the teenager died.

Molestation on board Rajdhani Express: Ticket examiner suspended, waiter taken off duty

A five second video clip recovered shows a shot from the terrace of the family's home on the day of the incident shows a woman in a red 'kurta' lying on the ground and a man dressed in a white 'kurta' and trousers kicks her face. Though it is not yet confirmed who made the video.

As per the Kanpur police, three men has been arrested allegedly responsible for the assault case last week. The cops said they are still looking out for other three accused.