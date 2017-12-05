A 22-year-old woman has been arrested from Patla town here for allegedly smothering her newborn girl child as she wanted a boy.

Aarti, who gave birth to a baby girl just three months ago, said she was frustrated and angry at herself for not having a son," Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

In a fit of rage, Aarti, allegedly killed her daughter, Shivani, by suffocating her with a pillow on Sunday around 8 am. Other family members, including her in-laws, had gone out of the house.

The woman later called up police emergency number 100 and claimed that her daughter had been abducted by some unidentified persons.

The family members of the woman claimed that they had never pressurised her for a boy, police said. An investigation is underway.

Aarti is from Khanjarpur village near Modi Nagar and got married to Mohit over a year ago.

In a similar incident, the mother of a four-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly forced her daughter to sit on a hot frying pan in Hyderabad. The child had reportedly damaged a laptop of an inmate at the hostel. Infuriated by this, Lalitha thrashed her daughter.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)