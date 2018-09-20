  • search

Odisha: Mother dog fights snake to save puppies

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhubaneswar, Sep 20: The bond between mother and child is the strongest found in nature and we all know how a mother protects her children by risking her life. The dramatic visuals of a fierce fight between a poisonous cobra and a dog after the reptile bit two of her puppies, is a befitting example. The incident took place in Bhadrak district in Odisha.

    Protective mother attacks cobra

    Protective mother attacks cobra

    In the video, the protective mother dog can be seen barking at the cobra as the snake hisses and raises its hood as it tries to attack the helpless puppies.

    The dog and its seven puppies had taken shelter under the staircase of lecturer Bijay Parida's house. When the snake slithered in and bit two of the puppies, leaving them dead, the mother dog pounced upon the reptile.

    The cobra strikes back

    The cobra strikes back

    The serpent continues to strike at one of the puppies as two are seen lying unconscious in the Bhadrak district of Odisha in India.

    The dog desperately tries to protect her babies, even cornering one of the puppies but retreats in fear as the snake begins to redirect its attack. Though the dog lost its two puppies, it succeeded in saving the lives of the other five.

    Snake rescuer displays cobra

    Snake rescuer displays cobra

    People had called the forest officials for rescue but unfortunately, it was late by the time they arrived. A local snake rescuer who timely intervened, captured the cobra and took it away in a jar.

    Read more about:

    odisha cobra puppy

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue