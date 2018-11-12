'Mother and son out on bail questioning demonetisation': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Nov 12: On the day of voting in BJP-led Raman Singh Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying that the "mother and son" were questioning demonetisation while they were themselves out on bail.

"I have been told that people in large numbers are casting their votes in the Bastar region. I've faith that people will also vote in large numbers in the 2nd phase of elections. Voters should go by the mantra 'Phele matdaan phir jalpaan'," PM Modi said in public rally in Bilaspur.

PM Modi attacked Congress and other opposition that they don't know how to fight with BJP. "Our opposition still don't know how to fight the BJP. We are focused on development, we went beyond the caste divisions. You can witness development wherever you go in Chhattisgarh."

Also Read Chhattisgarh elections: Why the results of the first phase would be crucial

Further his attack on the Gandhis, the prime minister said the party's "politics begins and ends with one family".

"The politics of Congress begins and ends with a Dynasty; ours begins and ends in the huts of the poor," he said.

Also Read Chhattisgarh elections: Braving the naxals, the 'Newtons' on poll duty

He also targeted the Congress president, saying when Congress released its 36-point manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, 'Naamdaar' (Rahul Gandhi) was referred to as 'Sir' 150 times which shows he is more important for them (Congress) than Chhattisgarh.

Bilaspur is among the 72 seats that will see polling in second phase on November 20 while 18 seats in Bastar and Rajnandangaon are polling today.