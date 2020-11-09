Most unique virtual convocation 2020 of CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore held

Bengaluru, Nov 09: CHRIST (Deemed to be University) conducted their Virtual Convocation 2020 on Sunday, 8 November 2020 at 10:30 am. Professor Tyrone Pretorius, Rector and Vice Chancellor of the University of the Western Cape, South Africa delivered the Convocation Address as the chief guest and Dr Fr Paul Achandy, Chancellor, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore presided over the Convocation ceremony along with the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other officials in attendance.

7,150 students were awarded Bachelor, Master, MPhil and PhD Degrees in Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Commerce, Management, Law, Education, and Engineering during the Convocation.

The Virtual Convocation followed all the ceremonial aspects of the regular convocation namely, Presentation of Candidates, Welcome Address by Vice Chancellor, Conferment of Degrees by the Chancellor and the Convocation Address by the Chief Guest, Alumni President and the Farewell Speech by the Valedictorian.

Vice Chancellor Dr Fr Abraham spoke about the unpredictability of the present situation and stressed on the importance of holistic education and the vision of CHRIST (Deemed to be University) "Excellence and Service". He thanked and acknowledged who stood rock solid for this most unique Convocation to make it possible.

All the speakers exhorted the learning communities to overcome the present crisis of the pandemic and the co-morbidities it brought to the fore by tapping into the indefatigable human spirit of optimism and perseverance and continuing the journey of success, like the eagle soaring above and against the turbulent storm. During the ceremony names of all the graduating students were read out and their photographs displayed.

The students and parents were left misty eyed and they expressed their longing to return to campus also appreciating the new virtual convocation format which they felt was the best under the circumstances.