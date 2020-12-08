Most retweeted tweet in India 2020

Most retweeted and liked tweet in India 2020
New Delhi, Dec 08: The year 2020 is coming to a close and it would be safe to say that it has not been the best ones, firstly due to COVID-19 and secondly due to the numerous tragedies that have been reported.
In this backdrop Twitter India has put up an interesting thread. "We are not sure what happened to 2020... but #ThisHappened.
We're still not sure what happened to 2020... but #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/ta6Vh6eD6g— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020
2020s most tweeted sports and movie hashtags:
Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020
खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv
The most quoted tweet goes to Amitabh Bachchan:
The most Quoted Tweet of 2020— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020
2020 का सबसे ज्यादा क़ोट किया गया ट्वीट
2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் மேற்கோள் காட்டப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h
Here is the most liked tweet of 2020:
The most Liked Tweet of 2020— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020
2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट
2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd
And here is the most re-tweeted tweet of 2020:
The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020
2020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट
2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm