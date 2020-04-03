Most number of foreign nationals banned for attending Tablighi cogregation from Indonesia

New Delhi, Apr 03: Foreign nationals from 41 countries including the United States took part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that was held in Delhi last month.

The most number of foreign nationals to be blacklisted are from Indonesia (379). The next is Bangladesh (110), followed by Kyrgyzstan (77) There were 65 and 63 from Thailand and Myanmar respectively. The list also shows that there were participants from East Africa, Trinidad and Tobago and North America.

The Home Ministry had released a statement in which it said 960 foreigners present in India on a tourist visa had been blacklisted for their involvement in activities of the Jamaat.

In the past five years, the government has blacklisted over 4,000 foreigners who have flouted visa norms and engaged in Tablighi activity. An official with the Home Ministry tells OneIndia that these persons face an immigration blacklist if they are found preaching in India. The officer explained that these persons cannot undertake such activity when they are on a tourist visa. Most of them flout the norms as they are unwilling to go through the stringent process to obtain a religious missionary visa.

So far over 4,000 persons have been blacklisted, the officer explained, while adding that they will have to continue to deal with this problem. The norms will be further tightened to ensure that such activity does not prevail in India, which is not in accordance with the norms, the officer further noted.

The members of the Tablighi Jamaat have in the past too violated visa norms and have been blacklisted, the official cited above said. These persons need to have religious missionary visas to attend such congregations. However the members of the Tablighi have in the past and this time as well violated the norms by using tourist visas. The official explained that a religious missionary visa is given after through scrutiny and after several rounds of vetting. In order to avoid this process, these persons often use tourist visas and attend such congregations, the official also explained.

The MHA in a statement said that the Bureau of Immigration has been sharing since February 1 with State authorities, details of all international arrivals from affected countries based on Self Declaration Form filled in by them. In addition, since March 6, Bureau of Immigration had also been sharing details of all the international arrivals (both Indians and foreigners) at all the international airports in the country.