Most Exit Polls predict majority to BJP-led NDA: Here's who said what

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: After nearly two months of high-pitch campaigning and seven phase of hectic poll schedule, most exit polls have predicated a clear majority to BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Polls are also predicting a clean sweep by NDA in several key states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, a number of exit polls also predicted a big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to make major gains in other states.

Exit polls 2019: NewsX-Neta predicts 242 seats for BJP, Congress to get 162

However, the same was rejected by several Opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

While, Mamata termed the exit polls result as 'gossip', Omar thought that the right thing at the moment would be to 'wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd'.

The Trinamool supremo on Sunday said she doesn't trust such surveys, as the 'game plan' is to use them for 'manipulation' of EVMs. "I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," she said in a tweet.

While, Mamata termed the exit polls result as 'gossip', Omar thought that the right thing at the moment would be to 'wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd'.

Modi likely to form government again: Republic TV- CVoter exit poll

On the other hand, the former CM of J&K Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and posted, "Every single exit poll can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd."

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said people have rewarded Modi's good governance. "The exit polls clearly show a huge positive vote for the leadership of Narendra Modi who has served the country with unmatched dedication. That people reward good performance has once again been proved by the overwhelming public mandate. This is a slap for the abusive opposition that made baseless charges and spoke lies," he said.

Shashi Tharoor of the Congress claimed that exit polls are all wrong and cited the Australian polls, where various surveys proved wrong, to make his point. "I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don't tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results," the Kerala MP tweeted. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said silent voters will be king on May 23. "The silent voter will be king on May 23 rd 2019. The 'fear factor' playing havoc with respondents to pollsters in an ugly polarized election. Ridiculous #ExitPolls, almost laughable. UPA > NDA when the real counting happens," Jha said.

CPI's D Raja played down the forecasts, saying they are merely trends. "These are exit polls. These are merely trends. We will have to wait and see the real results. We have seen in the past that these results are merely surveys and have sometimes proved right and sometimes wrong. We have to see the real results," he said.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was held in seven phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. Nearly 61 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote on Sunday in the final phase of general elections held in 59 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 23.