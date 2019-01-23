  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Most awaited entry in Indian politics: Prashant Kishor on Priyanka's appointment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23Strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday hailed Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics as one of the "most awaited entries in Indian politics.

    Kishor took to Twitter and Congratulated Priyanka Gandhi saying that it was"real news" that Priyanka "finally decided to take plunge".

    Most awaited entry in Indian politics: Prashant Kishor on Priyankas appointment
    Election strategist Prashant Kishor

    "One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi," Kishor said in a tweet.

    Also Read | From Nehru to Priyanka, journey of the Gandhi family in the Congress

    He had worked with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as a poll strategist before joining the Janata Dal (United).

    Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

    The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

    Priyanka Gandhi, who turned 47 on January 12, will assist her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi prashant kishor 2019 lok sabha elections uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue