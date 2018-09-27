Mosque isn't essential to Islam: This is how dignitaries reacted to SC verdict

New Delhi, Sep 27: With the Supreme Court refusing to go into a question on whether a Mosque is essential to Islam, the hearing in the Ayodhya case would get underway. The court on Thursday directed that the main Ayodhya appeal would be listed before a three judge Bench and hearing in the case would begin on October 29.

This is what people concerned with the Ayodhya case said on SC verdict:

Alok Kumar, VHP Working President: I am satisfied that this impediment has been defeated. The way is now clear for the hearing of Ram janmabhoomi appeals.

Rajiv Dhawan, Petitioner's counsel in Ayodhya title suit case: Majority judgement will please majority,minority judgement will please minority.Very problem we started off with hasn't been resolved.Not about arithmetic,but of convincing everybody that SC should've spoken in 1voice:

Mohit Paul, Supreme Court lawyer: The lawyers of the Muslim party have already lost in the High Court and fact of the matter is that now they have to overcome the judgment, which is against them.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy: Today's ruling cleared a roadblock in the path of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.said that this ruling will ensure that the matter is now expedited. "I would like the temple to be constructed before Diwali," he added.

Babri panel petitioner, Zafaryab Jilani: This judgment is not a setback for us. The 1994 judgment perhaps has been clarified, I don't want to reply to Subramanian Swamy 's claims.