  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for COVID19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan has tested negative for COVID19 on Tuesday after he had gone into self quarantine following suspicion that he might have come in contact with a doctor in Kerala who tested positive for the coronavirus.

    MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for COVID19
    MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan

    Reportedly, Muraleedharan attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on March 14.

    Coronavirus: Not everyone needs to wear a mask says fresh health ministry guidelines

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      A doctor there who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on March 15.

      According to the report, the senior BJP leader from Kerala has opted for self isolation at his Delhi residence as a precautionary measure.

      He is a union minister of state for external affairs.

      More MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS News

      Read more about:

      ministry of external affairs coronavirus kerala

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X