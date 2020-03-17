MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for COVID19

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 17: MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan has tested negative for COVID19 on Tuesday after he had gone into self quarantine following suspicion that he might have come in contact with a doctor in Kerala who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reportedly, Muraleedharan attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on March 14.

Coronavirus: Not everyone needs to wear a mask says fresh health ministry guidelines

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

A doctor there who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on March 15.

According to the report, the senior BJP leader from Kerala has opted for self isolation at his Delhi residence as a precautionary measure.

He is a union minister of state for external affairs.