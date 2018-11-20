MoS Aviation confirms revival plan for Air India to be ready in 2-3 weeks

New Delhi, Nov 20: Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Tuesday confirmed that the revival plan for Debt-laden national carrier Air India Ltd will be ready in 2-3 weeks.

The Ministry to mull options for Air India divestment once aviation sector picks up.

Air India has a net debt of more than ₹55,000 crore. It includes a working capital debt of more than ₹35,000 crore, and aircraft debt of around ₹20,000 crore.

Currently, Air India has 27 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, of which 21 are already leased through sale and leaseback model. The airline owns 15 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. It has a total of 49 widebody aircraft.