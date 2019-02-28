  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mortal remains of Wing Commander Siddharth, who lost his life in Budgam crash brought to residence

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Feb 28: Mortal remains of Wing Commander Siddharth Vashisth, who lost his life in the crash of a Mi-17 V5 helicopter near Budgam, brought to his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday.

    Mortal remains of Wing Commander Siddharth, who lost his life in Budgam crash brought to residence

    [IAF chopper crashes in Budgam, pilots among 4 killed]

    Siddharth Vashisth, was among the six air warriors who died after a Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

    The 31-year-old fourth generation defence personnel had received a commendation on January 26 for his exceptional contribution towards rescue operations during the Kerala floods.

    The family was informed of the helicopter crash around 1:30pm, with the IAF officials confirming that the helicopter took off from Srinagar airfield at 10am for a routine mission and crashed near Budgam.

    [Signalling peace with India, Imran Khan says IAF pilot will be released tomorrow]

    Youngest of four siblings, Siddharth last visited his family for two hours on February 18. In 2014, he married Aarti, an IAF officer who is also posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2010, Siddharth had completed his education in the city - having done his schooling from Shishu Niketan, Sector 43, and graduation from DAV College, Sector 10.

    The family hails from Hamidpur village in Naraingarh, Ambala, where Siddharth's 78-year-old grandmother Kanta Devi lives. She reached here on hearing the news.

    Read more about:

    mortal budgam iaf

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue