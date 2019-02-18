Nation pays tribute to Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who lost his life while defusing an IED

  • search
    Dehradun, Feb 18: Mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, was brought to his residence in Dehradun. He lost his life while defusing an IED which was planted by terrorists across the LoC in Rajouri's Naushera sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

    The officer was spearheading a squad of bomb disposal unit when mines were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector. While one mine was diffused, another went off. He died of his injuries.

    Mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht brought to his residence in Dehradun

    Major Bisht, 31, is survived by his parents. His father is a retired policeman and his mother is a homemaker. The officer was from the Corps of Engineers.

    The explosive had been planted by intruders from Pakistan about 1.5 kilometres inside the Line of Control. Meanwhile, a number of prominent personalities expressed their anguish at his death.

    Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Harish Rawat have also condoled the death of Major Bisht.

