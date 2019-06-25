  • search
    More trouble for Mehul Choksi as Antigua decides to revoke citizenship

    New Delhi, June 25: Antigua has decided to revoke the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi after massive diplomatic pressure from India.

    Antiguan PM Gaston Browne in a statement said, "It's not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes."

    File Photo of Mehul Choksi
    File Photo of Mehul Choksi

    "His citizenship was processed; he got through but the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India; so there is recourse," he added.

    Will provide air ambulance for Choksi's return: ED to HC

    Once his current citizenship is revoked, his Indian citizenship will be restored, facilitating faster extradition.

    Choksi, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, is presently in Antigua and has told the high court that he is unable to travel to India due to ill health.

    Choksi has claimed that he left India in January 2018 to undergo a bypass surgery and not to avoid prosecution.

    In an affidavit filed in the HC, he said he would return to India if he is medically fit.

    Earlier, the ED had told court that it was ready to provide an air ambulance to bring Choksi to India from Antigua.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
