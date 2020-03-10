More trouble for Congress in MP as another legislator resigns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: There is more trouble for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. After 20 MLAs tendered their resignation, another legislator too has followed suit.

Congress MLA from Sumawali, Adal Singh Kansana has resigned as member of the legislative assembly.

Now that 21 MLAs of the Congress have tendered their resignations, the strength of the Congress drops to 93 on its own. The Congress has seven allegiance legislators and that makes the tally 100. The BJP on the other hand has 107 on its own.

Prior to the resignations, the half way mark was 115. The Congress had 115 and the BJP 107, while the others are 7. With two seats vacant in the 230 member house, the half way mark stood at 115.

Now once the speaker accepts the resignations, the house strength would come down by 23. This means that the half way mark would be 103. The Congress in this scenario would have 93 and the BJP, 107.

There are also reports that two BJP MLAs are in touch with Kamal Nath. If they resign, they would be disqualified and the strength of the House would further reduce to 226. If the Speaker accepts the resignation of the 20 Congress MLAs, then the house strength would be 206 and the simple majority will be at 104.