  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More trouble for Congress in MP as another legislator resigns

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: There is more trouble for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. After 20 MLAs tendered their resignation, another legislator too has followed suit.

    Congress MLA from Sumawali, Adal Singh Kansana has resigned as member of the legislative assembly.

    More trouble for Congress in MP as another legislator resigns

    Now that 21 MLAs of the Congress have tendered their resignations, the strength of the Congress drops to 93 on its own. The Congress has seven allegiance legislators and that makes the tally 100. The BJP on the other hand has 107 on its own.

    Prior to the resignations, the half way mark was 115. The Congress had 115 and the BJP 107, while the others are 7. With two seats vacant in the 230 member house, the half way mark stood at 115.

    MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress

    Now once the speaker accepts the resignations, the house strength would come down by 23. This means that the half way mark would be 103. The Congress in this scenario would have 93 and the BJP, 107.

    There are also reports that two BJP MLAs are in touch with Kamal Nath. If they resign, they would be disqualified and the strength of the House would further reduce to 226. If the Speaker accepts the resignation of the 20 Congress MLAs, then the house strength would be 206 and the simple majority will be at 104.

    More POLITICAL CRISIS News

    Read more about:

    political crisis congress mla resignation madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X