Bengaluru, June 04: In fresh troubles for Congress in Karnataka, even as the party top brass is fighting to keep the coalaition government alive, senior leader Ramalinga Reddy slammed the party leadership, saying non-induction of party veterans into the coalition ministry and lack of performance of some ministers led to its poor show in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Reddy wrote an open letter to the Congress party, giving his version of the events that led to the defeat of the Congress.

"There has been no coordination between the senior leaders in the state and party leadership at centre, which led to the huge defeat of the party in the state."

He also blamed senior ministers in JDS-Congress government for the defeat alleging that they have no organisational vision and passion to take the party forward.

In a Facebook post, Reddy said, "The atmosphere is not good for seniors in the party." He claimed that some junior Congress leaders who have been inducted into the cabinet were "inexperienced".

To tide over challenges facing the party, Reddy said senior party leaders should be inducted in the ministry.

"I neither ask for a berth in the cabinet nor lobby before the High Command," he said.

However, on a couple of occasions in the past, Reddy said, he had brought to the notice of senior Congress leaders in the state the discrimination meted out to him.

"On previous occasions, I have told senior leaders that there cannot be two parameters for inducting leaders into the cabinet. They (leaders) said I belong to the Reddy community and they will not induct another one.

"But, I retorted by saying that the party has given top responsibilities to Brahmins. One is holding the reins of KPCC (Dinesh Gundu Rao) and the other is a Speaker (Ramesh Kumar)," he said.

He expressed his disdain over the alliance leaders' decision to go for a cabinet expansion to induct R Shankar and H Nagesh as part of a plan to keep the BJP at bay and help the government survive.

Reddy's comments come a day after the Congress' state unit formed a "fact-finding committee" to find reasons for the party's dismal performance in parliamentary elections.