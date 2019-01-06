  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    More than one Prime Minister from Maharashtra soon says Fadnavis

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 6: India would see more than one Prime Minister from Maharashtra soon, said Devendra Fadnavis. He said that there would be more than one PM from his state by 2050.

    More than one Prime Minister from Maharashtra soon says Fadnavis
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.PTI Photo

    When asked if there would be a PM from Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, 'why not.' Of course we will see a Maharashtrian PM by 2050. If anyone really Indian in the real sense, then it is the Maharashtrians, he also added. By 2050, more than one Maharashtrian would occupy the PM's post, he also added.

    Also Read | A Maharashtrian PM? Why not, says Fadnavis

    "We have the capability to reach Attock (a city, now in Pakistan, that was conquered by Mara-tha armies in the 18th century). Hence, I fully believe that by 2050 we will see not only one but more than one Maharas-htrians in the highest post in the country," he also said.

    The comments were made at a public interview at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan in Nagpur.

    Read more about:

    prime minister maharashtra devendra fadnavis 2019 lok sabha elections bjp narendra modi nitin gadkari

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue