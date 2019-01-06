More than one Prime Minister from Maharashtra soon says Fadnavis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 6: India would see more than one Prime Minister from Maharashtra soon, said Devendra Fadnavis. He said that there would be more than one PM from his state by 2050.

When asked if there would be a PM from Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, 'why not.' Of course we will see a Maharashtrian PM by 2050. If anyone really Indian in the real sense, then it is the Maharashtrians, he also added. By 2050, more than one Maharashtrian would occupy the PM's post, he also added.

Also Read | A Maharashtrian PM? Why not, says Fadnavis

"We have the capability to reach Attock (a city, now in Pakistan, that was conquered by Mara-tha armies in the 18th century). Hence, I fully believe that by 2050 we will see not only one but more than one Maharas-htrians in the highest post in the country," he also said.

The comments were made at a public interview at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan in Nagpur.