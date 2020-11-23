More than 5,000 people across Delhi-Noida fined for not wearing face mask

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 23: More than 1,500 people were fined for not wearing face mask at public places, the police has said. According to the officials, 1,501 challans were issued to people for not wearing a face mask while 33 people were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms. It is also said that a total of 5,43,953 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15.

    Meanwhile, 585 face masks were distributed by the police in the city on Sunday, officials said, adding that 4,04,715 masks have been distributed by the force since June 15.

    The Delhi Police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city.

    In Noida and Greater Noida, more than 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans in three days.

    Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.

    Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2020
    X