YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More than 20 passengers from UK test positive for COVID-19 in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: In a recent development, it is reportedly said that at least 24 passengers from the UK who arrived in India have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The United Kingdom is hit by new coronavirus strain, prompting many countries including India to shut the operations of flights.

    covid

    According to the data available, eight passenges who landed in Amritsar have tested positive for the virus, six and five have tested position for infection in Delhi and Ahmedabad, respectively. Two each have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata and Bengaluru. One passenger also tested posted positive in Chennai.

    New COVID strain makes world anxious: Will India witness another lockdown?

    On Tuesday, the government issued a stringent set of SOPs mandating RT-PCR tests at airports for each traveller from Britain. The government has also issued a statement that there is no need to panic but people should be more vigilant.

    "We are yet to spot such a virus in our country. We will be safe if we suppress the genomic sequence," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said on Tuesday.

    On Monday, India announced to temporarily suspend flights from the UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The suspension of flights from the UK will come into effect from December 22 midnight and will continue till December 31.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X