  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More than 20 migrant workers killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: On Saturday morning, as many as 24 migrant workers were killed and dozens were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh.

    migrant workers

    According to reports, Abhishek Singh, Auraiya's district magistrate said that the incident took place at around 3:30 am. 24 people died and around 15-20 have suffered injuries. "Most of them are from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal," Singh said.

    Coronavirus lockdown: In two days, 14 migrant workers killed in road accidents

    The injured migrants have been shifted to hospital. They were coming from Rajasthan.

    In past few days, tens of thousands of people can be seen walking home from big cities after being laid off because of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 since late March.

    These workers were left without jobs across several cities and towns in India when the lockdown was announced on March 24. This resulted in the first wave of workers going back to their villages.

    Six migrant workers die after being run over by bus in UP

    The lockdown was extended twice, from April 14 to May 3 and then May 3 to May 17.

    Earlier this week, 15 migrant workers, who were on their way back home were killed in three accidents, one each in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

    On May 8, as many as 16 migrant workers sleeping on tracks were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

    On May 9, five migrants were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district when the truck, in which they were travelling, hit the central verge of the road.

    8 migrant workers returning home killed in accident at Madhya Pradesh

    Police have said close to 100 were also injured in road accidents across states on Thursday, as migrant workers continue to seek rides on trucks, cycle, or just walk on the country's highways.

    Starting May 1, the government announced special trains for migrant workers, but there are still far too few of them and far too many workers wanting to return home. Some of the workers do not have the documentation required to travel while the others have not registered for the trains or buses being run.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants uttar pradesh coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X