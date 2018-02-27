More than 1500 died in road accidents in Delhi in 2016, Govt holds discussions

The Delhi Government held an elaborate discussion on the draft of Road Safety Policy in the National Capital on February 26. The discussions were part of the second meeting of the reconstituted Delhi Road Safety Council, and was attended by officials, academicians and experts from organisations and think tanks working on road safety and sustainable transportation. It was chaired by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

This discussion was held in the view of the National Capital is one of the most unsafe cities for road users. A shocking number of 1591 people lost their lives to the unsafe road conditions and 7154 people were left injured in the year 2016.

According to the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, the Road Safety Council of each state has to mandatorily meet at least twice a year. This was the first meeting of Delhi's Road Safety Council in the year 2018, and the focus of the meeting was to discuss and finalise a comprehensive Road Safety Policy for Delhi.

The Road Safety Policy for Delhi aims to prevent, reduce and check road injuries and fatalities on various roads of Delhi in coordination with all stakeholders and government agencies, and by focusing on 4 Es - Education, Enforcement, Engineering and Emergency Care.

Several valuable suggestions were received at the Road Safety Council meeting to ensure that Delhi government adopts a progressive policy that can lay the foundation for it to emerge as the safety Indian city for road users in next 5 years.

A key suggestion recommended by several members at the meeting, including academic experts from IIT Delhi and School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), was to strengthen the Road Safety Cell in the Transport department so that it becomes capable of conducting scientific crash investigations and using rigorous data to identify the root causes of road crashes in Delhi.

It was also decided at the meeting to adopt comprehensive guidelines to ensure District Road Safety Committees in Delhi, which are headed by the respective District Magistrates, meet regularly and are able to efficiently discharge their duties.

In the occasion of three years of the Delhi Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that any victim of the road accident should be immediately taken to the best nearby hospital, private or government and the expenses would be borne by the Delhi Government. He even said that several passersby avoid helping accident victims in the fear of getting caught in a legal issue and hospital expenses. Kejriwal said that there is nothing to fear about these.

