More stress, suffering for migrants as lockdown is extended

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 16: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, several migrants were seen expressing their distress and they could not go back to their native places. As many as 1,100 migrant workers came out on the roads in Mumbai and Odisha wanting to return home. Similar protests were seen taking place in other parts of India, where the workers sought permission to head back to their respective villages.

The stranded workers in Punjab, Telangana, Haryana and Odisha, had reportedly said that they would start walking back home shortly as the ration they have received is about to be exhausted and they do not have any money left.

Two more FIRs filed over migrant workers gathering at Bandra

Meanwhile, states such as Odisha, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh announced new allocations of ration for the migrant workers and reviewed supplies of essential goods in labour camps. Several state governments assured work for them after April 20, when industrial and construction activity will be allowed.

According to reports, three separate incidents of migrant workers trying to walk back to their native homes were reported in Hyderabad. All of them were sent back.

In Punjab's Ludhiana, as many as 150 migrant workers are stuck with no wages. Infuriated over not getting paid, some of them called the police and said that the factory owner has to pay Rs 25,000 and that is lot of money for them.

Coronavirus outbreak: Migrant crisis resurfaces after PM Modi's call on lockdown extension

In Uttar Pradesh, there are about 1.25 lakh migrant workers in 5,200 shelter homes across the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath announced that the shelter homes of the migrants would go through health screening once again and then would be sent home with an advisory for another 14-day quarantine at their homes.