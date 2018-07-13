  • search

'More Salahuddins will be born': Mufti warns BJP against attempts to break PDP

    Srinagar, July 13: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, today warned the BJP of serious consequences if they tried to break PDP.

    Mehbooba Mufti

    Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said efforts by 'New Delhi' to break PDP will only increase trouble in the Valley and more separatists like Salahuddin and Yasin Malik would be born.

    "If Delhi, tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987...if it tries to break PDP like that then outcomes will be dangerous," Mehbooba Mufti said.

    Mehbooba's comments came after some PDP members rebeled against her "dynastic rule" and are attempting to form a third front with a National Conference-Congress combine or even with the Bharatiya Janata Party - PDP's former alliance partner in the state - to stake claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Several PDP leaders have accused the BJP of staying in touch with its leaders since the alliance crashed and Governor's Rule was implemented in the state.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:33 [IST]
