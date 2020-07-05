  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More people are getting cured at home: CM Kejriwal tweets on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that now fewer COVID-19 infected people in the state need hospitalisation, because more and more people are getting cured at home.

    More people are getting cured at home: CM Kejriwal tweets on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

    The Chief Minister tweeted,"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free."

    On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said. Fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

    It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

    "The efforts of 2 crore people of Delhi has showed results. Congratulations to all Delhi's corona warriors as Delhi's recovery rate has increased to over 70%. We all need to work harder to defeat corona," Kejriwal had tweeted on Saturday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue