More people are getting cured at home: CM Kejriwal tweets on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 05: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that now fewer COVID-19 infected people in the state need hospitalisation, because more and more people are getting cured at home.

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said. Fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

"The efforts of 2 crore people of Delhi has showed results. Congratulations to all Delhi's corona warriors as Delhi's recovery rate has increased to over 70%. We all need to work harder to defeat corona," Kejriwal had tweeted on Saturday.