More love for Sidhu in Pakistan than in India: Harsimrat Kaur

By
    Srinagar, Nov 29: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he seems to be getting more love and respect from Pakistan than India.

    Her statement came after Pakistan PM Imran Khan heaped praise for the cricketer-turned-politician during the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony on Wednesday.

    Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    "He (Imran Khan) offered him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) to fight elections from Pakistan. He (Sidhu) seems to have more love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there," Badal told news agency ANI.

    "Sidhu was hugging the General who is killing our men. He even spent 3 days with him there. Even his photo is out with the terrorist. He has become a Pakistan agent after going there. Rahul Gandhi should clearly state his stand on this," she added.

    Puri also commented on Imran Khan's statement on Sidhu. ""He can come and contest election here in Pakistan's Punjab, he'll win': He invited him (Sidhu) to contest election in Pakistan. I didn't ask him (Sidhu) what was his reaction, if he is shifting his constituency," he said.

    At the Kartarpur Corridor, Imran Khan backed the Congress leader and said, "I heard there was a lot of criticism of Sidhu when he went back after my oath-taking ceremony. I don't know what he was criticised for. He was just talking about peace and brotherhood. He can come and contest election here in Pakistan's Punjab. He will win."

    Kartarpur Sahib is the only Gurudwara in Pakistan in which Muslims are allowed to enter. The place holds special significance for Sikhs because their founder, Guru Nanak, lived the last 18 years of his life there. It is also the place where the Sikh community's second Guru, Bhai Lehna, later named Angad, hailed from.

