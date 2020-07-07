  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More disengagement by Chinese at contested regions

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: China has withdrawn troops at least by one kilometre in the Galwan River Valley.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    Further temporary structures that were built by the Chinese at the illegally occupied site are also being removed. This was the site at which the violent brawl had taken place in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and 35 Chinese soldiers were either killed or injured.

    More disengagement by Chinese at contested regions
    Representational Image

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese military were seen withdrawing from the region, after dismantling the tents and structures.

    As tensions de-escalate at Galwan Valley, focus now moves to Gogra, Pangong Tso

    China has also withdrawn troops by 2 kilometres in parts of Ladakh at Hot Springs. The withdrawn at Hot Springs will be completed today, while the process at Gogra or Patrol Point 17 A will be done by tomorrow, the source cited above also said.

    Since June 6, there have been 3 rounds of talks held between the military commanders of both sides. The next round of talks would be held on July 11, a source informed OneIndia.

    On the Indian troops pulling back, the source said that it is being done without giving up any territorial claim. This is being done only to separating the two armies and also create a sense of confidence as the disengagement takes place.

    More CHINESE ARMY News

    Read more about:

    chinese army line of actual control indo china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue