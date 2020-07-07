More disengagement by Chinese at contested regions

New Delhi, July 07: China has withdrawn troops at least by one kilometre in the Galwan River Valley.

Further temporary structures that were built by the Chinese at the illegally occupied site are also being removed. This was the site at which the violent brawl had taken place in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and 35 Chinese soldiers were either killed or injured.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese military were seen withdrawing from the region, after dismantling the tents and structures.

China has also withdrawn troops by 2 kilometres in parts of Ladakh at Hot Springs. The withdrawn at Hot Springs will be completed today, while the process at Gogra or Patrol Point 17 A will be done by tomorrow, the source cited above also said.

Since June 6, there have been 3 rounds of talks held between the military commanders of both sides. The next round of talks would be held on July 11, a source informed OneIndia.

On the Indian troops pulling back, the source said that it is being done without giving up any territorial claim. This is being done only to separating the two armies and also create a sense of confidence as the disengagement takes place.